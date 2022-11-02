First Financial 2022-11-02 15:16:58
Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun
The industry believes that: the National Development and Reform Commission has jointly launched a five-year plan for the development of virtual economy with 5 departments, and has named a clear development direction and goals for the virtual reality industry, which will bring about medium and long-term benefits to the industry sector, and related concepts are expected to usher in active opportunities. Content and product companies, companies with core technology first-mover advantages can focus on it.
The virtual reality industry is planning to introduce concept stocks to usher in a reversal of the market?丨Let’s talk about the city
