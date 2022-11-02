Home Entertainment Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low’s Latest Collaboration “Olive”
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low's Latest Collaboration "Olive"

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low's Latest Collaboration "Olive"

Last month, it was reported that Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low’s latest joint women’s shoes color matching “Olive” on the foot map, the delayed release date will be updated later today. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Olive” uses black suede to create the main upper, and is covered with off-white leather to create a new olive green version. The barb is full of popular elements, and the rest of the details include eye-catching red embroidery Air Jordan Wings and Cactus Jack face Logo, the shoelace part provides two designs for replacement, including the theme color olive green and bright contrast orange red, and finally finished with a yellowed midsole and olive green outsole. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low latest women’s shoes are expected to be officially released on March 25, 2023, with a suggested price of $150 USD, and will be available in larger sizes for some male consumers.

