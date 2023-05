PARIS – The head of the Macronist party, Stephane Sejourne, returns to attack the Italian premier. “Meloni does a lot of demagoguery on illegal immigration: his policy is unjust, inhuman and ineffective”, commented the MEP and president of Renaissance. A week after the controversial declarations of the minister GERDAMANwhich have opened a new diplomatic crisis between Rome and Paris, Séjourné continues to defend one of the toughest positions with respect to the current Italian executive.