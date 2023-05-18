Marija and Uroš fought for their lives on a mountain in the Emirates Info

Serbian fitness trainers Marija N. and Uroš M. fought for their lives on a mountain in the Emirates.

Source: social networks, social networks/printscreen

Marija and Uroš experienced agony when a harmless adventure turned into a fight for bare life and a search that lasted more than 24 hours. The fact that they ran out of water, with a friend who collapsed, is not the worst thing that happened to them on the deadly mountain!

They would never have been found if the entire team of rescuers, helicopters and drones had not been engaged! Serbian fitness trainers Marija N. and Uroš M., who have been living in Dubai for 11 years, they decided to take advantage of their free day by going hiking in the emirate called Ras Al Khaimah and headed to the Wadi Naquab – hiking trail.

As they decided to spend the day in nature, their friend from England came along with them, however, everything they had planned, it turned into hell and fear for one’s own life. As Marija told in her confession for the Pink.rs portal, they moved with the help of an application that guided them to the top of the mountain, however, at one point, they were left without a signal, and they no longer had the ability to use the Internet and find their way around the rocks.

The negotiations lasted forty minutes how to return via the directions that led them to the top, and to make matters worse, the friend who went with them, at that moment had an asthma attackbecause of which she collapsed and ran out of oxygen.

Maria explains that in all the chaos and confusion in which they found themselves, there was still a bright moment, when for a moment, in the rocks where there is no living soul, managed to pick up the signal, and immediately called friends and rescue teams and explained that they were stuck in the middle of nowhere.

Located in another country

And while the rescue teams were trying to find them, the Google Maps that the teams were using to try to locate them, it showed that the lost trio was in another country, and then a new drama followed. As he says, they are located in Oman, which is why was awaiting approval for a helicopter from Dubai to enter the airspace belonging to this country and its military base.

In the moments while they were waiting for someone to show up, it was getting harder for their friend, since she ran out of her asthma pump, and to make matters worse, it was getting dark. Then, as he says, dark forebodings begin to arise and even greater concern for her friend who was evidently getting worse and worse.

Marija is during the agony of waiting for the helicopter, at one point noticed a light at the bottom of the canyon, and soon realized that it was people waving flashlights at them, giving them a signal that they were there. As she explained, she went towards the people with the lights, and Miloš and their friend stayed where they were located in order to find them as soon as possible.

The first glimmer of hope

Although the distance from the people who came to help them seemed small to Maria, she ran towards them for almost 20 minutes. By the way, due to the darkness that was falling faster and faster, she got injured, and when she wished to return to her friends, she met with another inconvenience.

In the distance, she saw the helicopter that located them, but it didn’t stop anywhere, it just circled around them for a while, and eventually moved away from where they were. As she says, she was angry with herself for leaving her friends alone, however, trusting her intuition, she continued her journey towards the lights that were no longer there. She explains that over time she became more and more panicked, but she did not give up on her mission to reach the rescue teams as soon as possible in order to direct them to her friends who remained at the top of the canyon.

Nova drama

As she explained, with numerous falls and injuries, she is at the end saw an ambulance and a large number of members of the police and army who were looking for them. Explaining that she found out, that the teams that managed to climb to the top they did not manage to find Uroš and their friend, she panics even more.

Then the special units of Dubai arrived at that place sent drones to the place where the stranded people were, and she sent them messages via drones that everything would be fine. Marija says that she encouraged her friends with words of support and explained to them that they will be rescued soon, because a large number of people from various units are involved in the search.

A military base was also opened, which enabled access from the other side of the mountain, after which numerous foot expeditions set out in search at dawn. After 24 hours of drama, at 40 degrees, and without water, Uroš and their friend were successfully found.

Marija passed with numerous cuts from the sharp rocks through which she broke through. At one point, when she tried to cross a tree, she fell from it and crushed herself. However, as the portal says, the most important thing for her was to find her friends and bring them down safely to the foot of the mountain.

As she revealed, she has just finished her agony found out that the mentioned place is extremely dangerous, and that, just a month ago, one of the rescuers of the crew that was looking for them died in the same place. Also, two months ago, in the same place, two foreigners lost their lives and were found only after three days of searching.

(WORLD/Pink)