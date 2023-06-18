Iva Grgurić lost weight Entertainment

An attractive Croatian woman is the target of comments that “she should eat from time to time”

Source: Instagram/iva_grguric.official

Iva Grgurić, the winner of the Cooperative who, among other things, spent the prize money on plastic surgery to perfect her face and body, found herself the target of comments on Instagram because of her last photo.

Iva was filmed on a yacht, dressed in a miniature bathing suit, and according to followers, “it’s off to a good start”. Iva’s back is turned, then she turns around, twists and shows her beautiful body, long legs and silicone breasts.

The former presenter then also shows how she squirms while lying on the deck, which is why her followers wrote that “her ribs fell out” and that she “could eat instead of filming”.

Watch the clip:

