IVECO Il Daily premiato come “Light Truck of the Year” ai Fleetworld Great British Fleet Awards – Aziende

The IVECO Daily was proclaimed “Light Truck of the Year”. The recognition came at the Fleetworld Great British Fleet Awards 2023, the annual event organized by the British publishing company Fleet World Group, which rewards companies at the forefront of new developments, technology, sustainability and strategy in the vehicle sector to fleets.

An expert panel made up of editors from Fleet World Group, recognized the Daily for its many strengths and continuous development with each new model. The reason behind this recognition was: “Constant model updates have ensured that the IVECO Daily continues to record good sales numbers in the field of light commercial vehicles.

The driving forces of the Daily are its chassis, based on that of trucks, and the completeness of its range of versions, whereby fleet purchasing managers have a large portfolio of models that range from vans to conversions. The comfort and smoothness of the ride grow from generation to generation, and with them the choice of engines and transmissions. In addition, special conversions for different types of customers help make the Daily the perfect vehicle for fleets.”

The Daily in its 7-tonne variant has proved to be an invaluable asset for operators, thanks to the sturdiness of its truck-derived chassis, which allows for a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes and a class-leading payload of up to at 4.9 tons. An offer of Euro VI-E diesel engines provides an optimal balance between power and efficiency and, with the use of biomethane, a reduction of up to 121% is obtained, as demonstrated by the study by the National Research Council (CNR).

The eDaily, the recently introduced electric twin on the market, achieves zero emissions without compromising on vehicle capabilities. The Daily was the first vehicle in its class to offer a comfortable eight-speed Hi-Matic automatic transmission, while a new six-speed manual gearbox reduces gear lever free play by 50% compared to previous models. Clutch life has also been improved by 18 per cent and gearbox oil change intervals now amount to 350,000km.

To this we should add that the Daily is also equipped with AIR-PRO air suspension, which continuously adapts to the conditions of use to offer a smooth and safe ride for the driver and the load, and with Hi-Comfort seats in memory foam. Without forgetting that the Daily cab is full of innovative technologies, such as the IVECO Driver Pal with Amazon Alexa functionality. It is an innovative voice and digital travel companion that allows drivers to interact with their vehicle and the community on the road, as well as access IVECO connected services thanks to hands-free voice commands via Amazon Alexa.