IYA: When technology sublimates art and honors the craftsmen of Togo ~ Gilles LAWSON

Launched with great fanfare in 2021, CAN paves its way with determination and audacity. Thanks to the generous financial support of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, the IYA application has flourished, bringing together today a thriving community of more than 500 talented artisans, specializing in various fields. Positioning itself as the Togolese Google dedicated to the search for renowned craftsmen, IYA celebrates traditional craftsmanship while embracing technological advances, thus propelling artisans and professionals in various trades to new heights of recognition and success. Its promoter, Madame Yakou Esther Kagbara, immerses us in the heart of this artisanal revolution in this interview.

Interview by Gilles LAWSON

Tell us about the inspiration and idea behind creating the IYA platform

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : Behind the scenes of the creation of the platform CAN, hides a unique story, the result of enlightened personal observation, which turned into an exhaustive survey, a survey that was to seal the fate of this audacious initiative. The conclusions were clear: relentless domination, one district succeeding another, in an infernal cycle. Finding a carpenter, a plumber, or any other craftsman, was an arduous quest, worthy of an initiatory ordeal.

But even when one managed to unearth a rare pearl, the pitfalls were legion. Unfinished, even sloppy work, stood like a disastrous shadow over the quality of the services. It was therefore high time to provide concrete solutions to these persistent problems, to give new impetus to a universe governed by setbacks and hassles.

This platform was not only going to alleviate these ills that plagued craftsmanship, but also to offer a qualified workforce, unprecedented accessibility and foolproof reliability, all in record time. A wind of change was blowing on the chessboard of quality services.

“IYA” is more than just a solution. She is the embodiment of an ideal, an embodied vision, a long-awaited answer to everyday worries, a redemption for talented craftsmen and aspiring entrepreneurs. By reconciling institutional communication, entrepreneurship and youth, our platform reveals the unsuspected potential of harmonious and fruitful collaboration.

IYA aligns the aspirations of entrepreneurs with the promising skills of youth. Each service is transformed into a unique experience, a memorable meeting between the talented craftsman and the demanding client. IYA is the missing link in craftsmanship, the catalyst for profound change, ending frustrations and opening doors to a prosperous future.

How did you manage to gather more than 200 artisans on your platform?

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : In order to assemble such a vital force, we have demonstrated unwavering professionalism and used our experience in the field of craftsmen. It is on these solid foundations that we have undertaken a careful selection among many craftsmen, coming to enrich the ranks of our IYA platform. It is worth pointing out that their skills have also been proven in the market, confirmed by the eloquent testimonials of their previous clients. It is on this basis that we proceed to recruit these exceptional craftsmen.

What challenges do you face on a daily basis?

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : The first major challenge we face to date lies in the implementation of our social enterprise throughout the country, taking particular care to select craftsmen who respect established standards and master advanced technologies. At the same time, the second challenge lies in in-depth work aimed at changing mentalities. Although we live in the computer age, it is undeniable that not all Togolese are yet familiar with the use of information and communication technologies (ICT). Some even prefer to spend their day wandering around in the sun in search of a craftsman, rather than just using the application available at their fingertips on their Android phone via the Internet. Yet, it is so easy to access a craftsman thanks to this solution. It is therefore at these two levels that our challenges lie: gradually changing mentalities and initiating artisans, who often have not had the chance of a formal education, to new technologies.

Are these artisans open to initiative when you approach them?

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : The beginnings of our company were not easy, confronted with the reluctance of the craftsmen. It should be emphasized that we operate in a sector where the notion of chamber of trades, so popular, does not find its equivalent here. Indeed, from the very beginning of our activity, we tried to establish a fruitful collaboration with these institutions, but unfortunately the success was not there. Thus, our beginnings were marked by a certain complexity, faced with the obstacles inherent in this reality.

How does the IYA online store support the artisans present on the platform?

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : The online store of “IYA” is of crucial importance in the development of artisanal creations. It embodies a real showcase intended to magnify the products made by these craftsmen. Our team invests with passion in the selection and highlighting of their achievements within this virtual platform. It is worth pointing out that the shop is not limited only to them, but also extends to outside talents. Ultimately, it is a real lever for promoting their work, thus offering a significant source of income.

What are the main features of IYA that you consider most important for your customers?

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : The very essence of our project lies in the professionalism that inhabits each of our craftsmen, their unparalleled meticulousness and the rigorous monitoring of each project undertaken. These three attributes are intrinsically linked to our identity. They are the founding pillar on which rests our reputation and our commitment to excellence.

Two years after the launch of the IYA platform, what is your assessment of the project?

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : The evaluation of our course is done in a methodical and gradual manner. It is not easy for a young company, embarking on the field of technology, to take off in deep waters. At this stage, we are making regular updates to our platform, a task that proves difficult to maintain the course set. Furthermore, we aspire to introduce many additional features to our application, a process that is accomplished with tenacious patience. Our work unfolds with steady progression, like a rhythmic dance towards the horizon of innovation.

Was there a particularly gratifying event or milestone in the history or genesis of the IYA platform?

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : In its entirety, we can say that our journey represents a migration from idea to materialization, a story that is far from reaching its end. Thus, we make our way with determination, advancing step by step. Every step we take is of paramount importance, fueling our satisfaction and fulfillment. In constant evolution, our journey continues, promising great discoveries yet to come.

What strategies do you plan to put in place to ensure the continued growth of the IYA platform?

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : The horizon lights up with promises. We are optimistic about an increased partnership with major brands to facilitate the user experience. As previously mentioned, we want to strengthen our logistics for an increased presence in the field, while improving our craftsman rating system. Thus, we plan to base our future initiatives more on our platform, thus guaranteeing optimal continuity. Thanks to these advances, we are convinced that we can solve multiple problems, thus propelling our company to dizzying heights.

To what extent does IYA contribute to the economic development of the country, and by extension, to that of Africa as a whole, according to your perception?

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : Within the national economy, crafts occupy a prominent place, contributing more than 15% of the gross domestic product (GDP). It is unfortunate to see that many of these artisans live in precarious conditions, struggling to make ends meet and prepare for their retirement. It is in this reality that our platform comes into play, offering an opportunity for both local and international artisans to conquer a larger market share, improve their income and guarantee a peaceful retirement. By thus promoting job creation and contributing to building a solid business, IYA plays a vital role in building a promising future for the crafts sector, in alignment with national objectives. Thanks to our determination and divine grace, we also plan to extend our influence beyond borders.

What advice would you give to any entrepreneur wishing to embark on tech entrepreneurship in Africa?

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : In the era of entrepreneurship, it is essential to have a clear and precise vision, as well as a perfect understanding of its economic model. It is not enough to dwell on the details to be perfected, but rather to provide a concrete solution that generates real added value. Africa, with all its particularities, remains a pool of invaluable opportunities. This is why it is essential to master your economic model, to have a well-defined vision and to surround yourself with people who share this common vision. It is by cultivating this clarity of ideas and surrounding oneself with individuals aligned with this vision that one can truly flourish in the business world and seize the countless opportunities that present themselves to us on the African continent. .

The final word

Yakou Esther KAGBARA : May the growth of this Maieutika initiative be carried by the favorable winds of destiny. I humbly bow before the work you accomplish, thus honoring the noble cause of young entrepreneurs who, like rising stars, seek to illuminate the universe with their talents.