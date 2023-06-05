Cali Distrito Moda 2023 concluded and the figures speak for themselves

More than 25,000 visitors in its three locations, a large commercial exhibition, 118 designers, 46 spring/summer collections, 1,500 direct jobs and 2,800 indirect jobs in the 3 days of programming institutionalize the event as the best letter of introduction to Cali and Valle del Cauca fashion. before Colombia and the world.

Thus concluded the second consecutive version of Cali Distrito Moda and its directives could not be happier.

What is already recognized as the largest fashion platform in Latin America in terms of designers, closed a three-day program with a flourish where the world of fashion took over Cali to demonstrate how much this industry needed to be made visible in our region. .

The response from the public was overwhelming. The national and international press echoed each catwalk, the work of designers, embroiderers, operators, wardrobe assistants, graphic designers, and members of different communities who saw with satisfaction how their work was exalted through Cali Fashion District 2023 + Catwalk of Inclusion.

Today the capital of Valle del Cauca is spoken of positively thanks to the Valle del Cauca Fashion Chamber, the event’s creator entity and whose president, Guio Di Colombia, proudly shows the results of a dream that became a reality.

The companies that made this great fashion event in Cali possible were Createx, the Mayor’s Office of Santiago de Cali, Infivalle, Telepacífico, Industria de Licores del Valle, Emcali, Pacific Shopping Center, Hotel Marriott and the Valle del Pacífico Events Center.

Guio Di Colombia, president of the Valle del Cauca Fashion Chamber, affirms that “When we imagined Cali Distrito Moda, we only thought of giving Cali back the place it deserves in the national and international fashion arena, but it was a dream, a delusion. 3

We never imagined that the public response would be so incredible. They were three beautiful days full of a very varied program, where locals and visitors, national and foreign press, could enjoy the wonderful world of fashion at no cost, because access to all our events was free.

Fashion is not elitist, it is for everyone, and that is how we wanted to communicate it. We are happy and from now on preparing what will be Cali Distrito Moda 2024”.

In figures

These are the figures that, in its 20 years of hard work, the Vallecaucana Fashion Chamber has produced, after 3 successful days of programming Cali Fashion District 2023 + Inclusion Catwalk:

– 236 exhibitors in our commercial, experience areas, trunk shows and pop-up stores whose access was completely free.

– More than 25,000 attendees who entered free of charge to all the events scheduled in our 3 fashion districts: Valle del Pacífico Events Center, Pacific Mall and Hotel Marriott Cali.

– 2,800 direct jobs.

– 118 designers distributed among 46 creators and brands, plus 3 institutional groups, making Cali Distrito Moda the largest catwalk in Latin America in number of designers.

– More than 450 models from 25 modeling agencies from Cali, Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena.

– A huge catwalk of 3,800 square meters located in the Valle del Pacífico Events Center, with a capacity of 2,200 people in each parade, always full in each of them.

– 98 stylists, makeup artists and hairdressers.

– State-of-the-art technology and high quality standards in all event settings, including specialized lights for fashion events, XXL led screens, microphones. Futuristic sound and setting.

– An Inclusion Catwalk, unique in the world, with the participation of 36 models from different populations: people with physical and/or cognitive disabilities, the LGBTIQ population, plus-size models, indigenous communities, among others.

