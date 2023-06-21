Jack Markell new US ambassador: “Italy has a fundamental role to play”

New York – “Italy has a fundamental role to play”. This was stated by Jack Markell, nominated by President Biden as the new American ambassador to Italy, during the hearing held at the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

The former governor of Delaware was presented by Tom Carper, a state senator long represented in the upper house by the current head of the White House. He then addressed the Commission charged with examining his qualifications as follows: “In the light of the unjustified and brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, the challenges posed by authoritarian regimes such as China and Iran, and global challenges such as climate change and infectious diseases, it is quite clear that strong ties with our allies are more important than ever.

