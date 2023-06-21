SDM NEWS BET 13_06_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, opens the second episode of the month of June with a report dedicated to the two best Italian performances at the Innsbruck World Cup; we are obviously talking about Andreas Reiterer (silver in the long trail) and Luca Del Pero (bronze in the short trail).

For you, interviews also with the winners of Ledro Sky, the second stage of the Golden Trail National Series by Salomon.

We close with a very welcome return to the success of one of the strongest Italian trailers ever: Federica Boifava at the Dolomiti Extreme Trail…Enjoy your vision!!

