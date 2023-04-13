They dragged him out of his home in shorts and a T-shirt, hands folded behind his head and armed officers pointing their weapons at him. As revealed by a video released by Cnn, he has been arrested Jack Teixeirathe 21-year-old aviator of the Massachusetts National Guard identified as the alleged sole of US top secret documents. His name had been circulated since New York Times in the past few hours, but now comes the confirmation that he is the main suspect of being the mole of the Pentagon leaks. The dissemination of classified documents was defined by the US Defense spokesman as “a deliberate criminal act” and the security forces searched the young man’s home in search of further elements or sensitive information.

Jack Teixeira is a 21-year-old gun enthusiast who used to work for the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and that he was trying to impress an Internet chat group with his revelations. On the Internet she introduced herself as “AND”. It is with that nickname that he has spread online correspondence, confidential photographs and videos. The Washington Post also had access to a video of the young man in a shooting range with a big shotgun that “screams a series of racist and anti-Semitic slurs to the camera, then fire several shots at a target.” The New York Times identified the alleged mole of US secret files through his profile on the platform Discord identifying other details, such as the inside of his childhood home – posted on social media in family photos – which coincide with those in the margins of the photos of the leaked classified documents.

The leaked documents exposed world-class information, such as secrets about Kiev preparations for a spring counteroffensiveUS espionage on allies such as Ukraine, South Korea e Israel and tensions between Washington and allied capitals over Ukrainian weaponry. There is growing evidence that the leak was not an intelligence operation aimed at discrediting the United States, but more likely a stunt generated by the politics of the Pentagon to grant security permissions top secret to a huge number of service members, civilians and contractors. The number of people in the entire US government with top secret clearance is in fact about 1.25 million.

OG appears to have operated on a server he created in 2020 and controlled over the messaging platform Discord. The group had several names, but most often it was known as Thug Shaker Central and was composed of 20-30 people. As of last year, OG is said to have posted the documents to a channel on the server it called “Bear vs Pig,” a reference to the war in Ukraine but also a viral video showing pigs fighting a black bear.