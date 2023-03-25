Home World Jackie Kennedy sells her dream villa for 27 million dollars
Jackie Kennedy sells her dream villa for 27 million dollars

Sotheby’s International Realty is offering for sale the wonderful villa so loved by Jackie Kennedy, in Georgetown, Washington. The house has been renovated and modernized, but still retains its (very luxurious) vintage charm. Built in 1794, it measures 1400 square meters (two football pitches) and has thirteen bedrooms. Price: $27 million. The property is located in Georgetown, a historic residential district of Washington and was built in 1764 by architect Thomas Beall.

This is the dream villa where Jackie Kennedy took refuge in January 1964, immediately after the assassination of her husband John Fitzgerald, president of the United States of America. Here she brought Caroline and John, her two children, to escape the sadness and intrusiveness of the paparazzi.

13 bedrooms
The property has 13 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms plus 5 service ones. The red brick facade with the portico of white columns opens onto a property that has been restored several times, while retaining the charm that impressed Jackie Kennedy and the various VIPs who lived there, from the secretary of war Newton D. Baker, to the KGB spy Michael Straight.

When Jackie fled to New York
Jackie loved the decor and personalized the villa quite a lot. But just 9 months after the move, besieged by the curiosity of tourists and journalists who wanted to see and interview America’s most famous widow, she filled her Vuittons and flew to the Big Apple. The chaos of New York, she thought, could protect her. And then she thought that the energy of the metropolis saved her: «One must never be defeated by sadness, there is always an escape route».

