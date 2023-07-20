Jana Todorović sings next to the fan | Entertainment

A video of singer Jane Todorović from a performance on the coast became a hit on Instagram

Source: Instagram/screenshot/srbija_showbizz

Singer Jana Todorović, who recently received an “Audi” car and a tip of 20,000 euros from a host at a private celebration, is once again a hit on social networks due to her unusual performance.

One of the most engaged singers even sang in a truck, in front of an audience that sang along with her, and now she is handling the microphone in an open club on the coast.

Dressed in a relaxed outfit, a flowing dress and slippers, without a trace of make-up on her face, Jana sang the hit song of her colleague Lepa Brena with a colleague, and attention was drawn to the fan that the owners of the bar turned on to make the singer more comfortable.

If you look more closely, you will also see that Jana did not move away from the fan during the performance of the song:

BONUS VIDEO:

00:57 Jana Todorović Source: Tiktok/tinomartini1

Source: Tiktok/tinomartini1

