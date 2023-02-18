Home World Japan, pontifical honor to Father Bianchin
Japan, pontifical honor to Father Bianchin

The nuncio Msgr. Leo Boccardi presented him with the “Croce pro Ecclesia et Pontifice” for the thirty-year service of the PIME missionary at the Apostolic Nunciature in Japan. The ceremony took place in the parish of Yurigaoka where Father Mario carries out his ministry

On 14 February, Father Bianchin Mario – a PIME missionary originally from the diocese of Treviso, in Japan since 1972 – received the Cross for the Church and the Pontiff. The pontifical honor was awarded to Father Mario for his thirty years of service at the Apostolic Nunciature in Japan, as confessor. It was delivered by the apostolic nuncio, mgr. Leo Boccardi who presided over a Holy Mass at the parish of Yurigaoka, where he carries out his ministry.

The Cross for the Church and the Pontiff it was introduced by Pope Leo XIII on 17 July 1888 with the apostolic letter That given to the singular God, to commemorate his fiftieth anniversary of priesthood. Initially it was awarded to those who had helped and promoted, or collaborated through other means, his jubilee. Today it is conferred both on those lay people (men and women) and on those ecclesiastics who distinguish themselves for their service to the Church and the person of the pontiff

Father Mario received the honor with surprise and emotion. And this moment represented a great honor for the entire community of PIME missionaries in Japan.

