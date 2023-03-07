(LaPresse) – The Japanese space agency has intentionally destroyed a new H3 rocket after the ignition of the second phase of the launch failed. Three weeks after a launch aborted due to a glitch, the H3 launch failure proved to be yet another setback for Japan’s space program. The rocket carried an advanced Earth observation satellite, primarily tasked with Earth observation and data collection for disaster response and mapping, as well as an experimental infrared sensor developed by the Ministry of Defense capable of monitoring the military activity, including missile launches. The H3 rocket, after lift-off, hovered in the sky near the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan: it followed the planned trajectory and the second stage separated as planned, but the ignition failed. (Ap/LaPresse)