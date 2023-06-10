Japanese media revealed that two passenger planes collided at Haneda Airport in Japan, and passengers described the scene jqknews

Japanese media revealed that two passenger planes collided at Haneda Airport in Japan, and passengers described the scene

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-10 14:36

Overseas Network, June 10. According to a report by Japan’s Asahi TV Station on the 10th, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced that at around 11:00 a.m. local time, an EVA Air plane and a Thai Airways plane were on the taxiway at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. Body collision occurs.

The Aviation Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan stated that the Thai Airways plane tried to overtake the EVA Air plane from the rear. The two planes had contact around the wings, and the Thai Airways plane had collision marks on the right wing. No one was injured so far. As of 11:15, taxiway A of Haneda Airport was closed. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is confirming the damage to the fuselage of the plane.

At the time of the incident, a passenger sitting in the EVA Air plane said, “The plane was parked in place, and suddenly heard the sound of an impact. There were broadcasts in Chinese and English in the plane, saying that there was an impact.”