Japanese Writer Seiichi Morimura Passes Away at Age 90

Renowned Japanese writer Seiichi Morimura passed away today at the age of 90, according to Japan’s “Yomiuri Shimbun” newspaper. Born in Saitama Prefecture, Morimura graduated from Aoyama Gakuin University before pursuing a career as a writer. His most notable work, “Metropolis,” marked the beginning of his successful writing journey in 1967.

Throughout his career, Morimura produced numerous best-selling books and received accolades for his literary contributions. In 1969, he was bestowed with the Edogawa Rampo Award for his novel “The Dead End of the High Level,” followed by the Japan Mystery Writers Association Award in 1973 for “The Structure of Corrosion.”

One of his most impactful works was the 1981 publication of “The Devil’s Feed,” which exposed the atrocities committed by the Japanese army’s bacterial forces in conducting human experiments in China. This revelation sparked widespread social outrage and raised awareness about this dark chapter in history.

In addition to his literary accomplishments, Morimura’s works have been adapted into numerous movies and TV series. The film “Proof of the Wild,” featuring renowned Japanese actor Ken Takakura, gained significant popularity upon its release.

Seiichi Morimura leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of literature, with his compelling storytelling and impactful narratives touching the hearts of readers across generations. His passing is mourned by fans and fellow writers alike, who recognize his significant contributions to the Japanese literary landscape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

