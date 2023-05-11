Japan’s G7 finance ministers support Ukraine and curb US-EU banking turmoil dominated – RFI – Radio France Internationale

12
- Japan’s G7 finance ministers’ meeting supports Ukraine and curbs U.S. and European banking turmoil RFI – Radio France Internationale
- The main topic of the G7 finance ministers meeting: Promoting the diversification of global supply chains Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Lawrence Wong went to Japan to attend the G7 Finance Ministers Meeting 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- Lawrence Wong Attends Meeting of G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Japan Lianhe Zaobao
- G7 Finance Ministers Summit Topics: China, U.S. Debt, Supply Chain, Ukraine – International – Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also War in Ukraine, seventeen children killed and those saved by bombs. Polina's little brother also died