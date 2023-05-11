[Hong Kong News]The British Minister of Commerce and Trade visited Li Jiachao to avoid talking about it; Hong Kong actors’ show “sensitive words” was praised at the moment of global attention | Minister of Commerce and Trade | Zhuang Dunwen | Sino-British Joint Statement | Li Jiachao | District Council | Meijuan | Huang Zhaoda | Light Media | Charles III | Coronation Ceremony | Windsor

Dominic Johnson, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, recently visited Hong Kong for a 2-day visit. This is the first senior British official to visit Hong Kong since the implementation of the National Security Law. Zhuang Dunwen wrote in a newspaper article that the United Kingdom hopes to continue commercial exchanges with Hong Kong, but will not turn a blind eye to the damage to Hong Kong’s freedom, and will fulfill its responsibility to speak out for Hong Kong people.

Zhuang Dunwen wrote an article in the “South China Morning Post” today (9th) that Hong Kong and Britain have deep ties in history or between the people, and the ties in business are also very close. He also pointed out that Hong Kong’s success is closely related to the high degree of autonomy stipulated in the Sino-British Joint Declaration, but at present, Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy is under invisible pressure, and the rights and freedoms that ensure economic prosperity are also being threatened.

John Dunman said that he hopes to maintain close ties with Hong Kong and strengthen cooperation with China. But the UK must defend its values ​​and interests while doing business with Hong Kong. When Beijing violates international commitments or violates human rights, the UK will stand by its values ​​and take action.

John Dunman emphasized that as a co-signatory of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the UK will not turn a blind eye to the loss of Hong Kong’s freedom, nor will it shirk its historical responsibility to Hong Kong people. It will continue to stand up for Hong Kong people and demand that Beijing fulfill its obligations. international obligations.

During the visit, Zhuang Dunwen shared relevant activities on social media many times, including meetings with Xu Zhengyu, the Secretary for Financial Affairs and the Treasury, Li Zekui, Chairman of CK Hutchison, and Huo Jianning, Co-Director. In addition, he visited Cyberport.

As to whether Chuang Dunwen’s visit to Hong Kong means “breaking the ice” between Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao responded that officials from any country are welcome to come to Hong Kong, pointing out that Hong Kong has always attached importance to regional and international cooperation, but some countries have taken some measures for political reasons to satisfy their own political interests .

As for whether he will visit the UK, Li Jiachao said that he plans to visit different places, but he will give priority to visiting ASEAN countries. It is reported that Li Jiachao did not arrange a meeting with Zhuang Dunwen.

Hong Kong-born actor’s BBC interview show “Sensitive Words” is worth more than a thousand words

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III of England, which attracted worldwide attention, held a large-scale concert in Windsor Castle, England. Hong Kong-born stage actress Mei Mac (Mei Mac) was interviewed by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) before the performance, and the sleeves of the audience were found embroidered with the words “Hong Kong Come on”, which caused heated discussions among overseas Hong Kong people.

Mak Mei Ling performed “Romeo and Juliet” with another British actor, Ncuti Gatwa, at the coronation of Charles III. The two accepted a live interview with the BBC before the performance. At that time, Mak Mei Ling was wearing a pink suit, and the left cuff of the jacket was embroidered with the words “Hong Kong Come on”.

After the interview clip was broadcast, it was widely circulated in groups of overseas Hong Kong people and sparked heated discussions. Some netizens expressed their appreciation for Mak Mei Ling’s support for Hong Kong, and it is worth a thousand words to show her support for Hong Kong during the live broadcast; Netizens thanked Mak Mei Ling for speaking out for Hong Kong, so that “Go Hong Kong”, which has become a politically forbidden word in Hong Kong, can be displayed on important international occasions that have attracted much attention.

The 30-year-old Mai Meiling is a stage actress, born in England, and a descendant of immigrants from Hong Kong. Last year, he participated in the stage version of the masterpiece “My Neighbor Totoro” by the Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki, playing the leading role “Xiao Mei” and became an instant hit. In many interviews, Mak Mei Ling will emphasize her identity as a Hongkonger, and the outside world also describes her as a “Hong Kong-British actress” (a British Hong Kong actress). During the anti-extradition movement, Mak Mei Ling published and forwarded many times on the Internet in support of Hong Kong protesters.

Satirical District Council’s new system of Zunzi once again became “the target of public criticism”

The Home Affairs and Youth Affairs Bureau issued a post on the social networking site on the 9th, criticizing a Zunzi cartoon published by “Ming Pao” on that day for distorting and discrediting the principles of the government’s appointment of regional crime fighting committees and regional fire prevention committees, and accused “Ming Pao” of targeting the Hong Kong government for improving regional governance The proposed plan is misleading and distorted, which is “politics over morality”.

“Ming Pao” recently followed up the report on the “reform” plan of the district council election announced by the Hong Kong government last week, pointing out that the government appointed a large number of losers in the previous district council election to become district committees, district crime and fire prevention committees (“three committees”) Members can control the “right to life and death” of district councils.

The content of Zunzi’s cartoon published on the 9th satirizes the government’s appointment of people with low education and different physical problems in the district committees and regional crime and fire prevention committees, but in the future they can check and screen the directly elected members of the district.

The characters in the cartoon said, “Education is different from the ability to do (do things)” and “There are many people with high scores and low abilities in Hong Kong.” People who are fine, color-blind and short-sighted are all fine𠺝”, “As long as the executive thinks it is appropriate, they (them) can be appointed as the Fire Prevention and Crime Committee, and they (them) will check and select the district councilors, and the citizens are very relieved𠺝”.

The Secretary for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs, Mak Mei Juan, said that the comics contained discriminatory elements, “insulting people with high cholesterol, heart disease, color blindness, etc.” and “implying that they are unable to contribute to society”.

The incident triggered heated discussions on the Internet.

Some netizens said, “There is no mistake in the comics, it is really the same today (really so).”

Some netizens also said, “Zunzi’s cartoons really hurt a lot of glassy hearts. Zhong Hao said that it is a pluralistic society, and even satirical cartoons can’t be tolerated.”

Some netizens sarcastically said, “Hong Kong Yijia (now) is indeed that politics overrides morality, and what he said is correct (and she is correct).”

Political cartoonist Huang Zhaoda said in an interview with Light Media that the authorities often accuse political cartoons of “ignoring the facts.” However, the function of political cartoons has never been to describe all the facts. “What matters is the current context of the cartoons.”

Huang Zhaoda pointed out, “The role of political cartoons is an alternative commentary other than news. They express personal opinions in the form of art. In the past, the government would not care much or respond with a high profile.” However, in recent years, political cartoons have been repeatedly attacked, and Zunzi has become “the target of public criticism”, ” It proves that today’s government simply cannot accept any criticism”.

Checking the information, the Hong Kong government departments have recently criticized “Ming Pao” and “Zunzi Cartoon” many times.

Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-kei posted on a social networking site in January this year, referring to Zunzi’s cartoon depicting that after the National People’s Congress interpreted the Hong Kong National Security Law, Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao could do whatever he wanted.

The police pointed out in October last year that Zunzi’s cartoons depicting police officers in riot gear handling school help cases gave readers a wrong perception of the police and damaged the image of the police force.

Sun Yuhan, the Secretary for Labor and Welfare, also criticized Zunzi’s “talent grabbing” cartoon in October last year without naming his name. .

The Cabinet of the HKBU Student Union’s Stewardship Committee, “Cang Ming”, who only took office in April, issued a statement on social platforms late at night announcing that all members have decided to resign, and the council will be disbanded immediately after being approved by the Senate.

The statement pointed out that since receiving the disciplinary action from the school last month, all members of the board of directors have been punished, and four of them were immediately deprived of the right to participate in school administration until August 31 next year.

“Cang Ming” said that under the school’s brutal and unreasonable punishment, the student union was unable to participate in school meetings, make reservations for school venues, etc., and lost the right to participate in school affairs. The preparations for activities lagged behind, making it difficult to maintain daily operations. In order to form a new temporary committee as soon as possible to maintain the daily affairs of the student union, all members of the cabinet of the student union executive committee “Cangming” decided to resign. After the resignation is approved by the council, the executive committee will be dissolved immediately.

The statement also pointed out that it has been more than three weeks since the school announced the results of the complaint investigation. The school and the Student Affairs Office refused to disclose the investigation report many times.

Cang Ming, the current cabinet of the Baptist University Student Union, took office on the 2nd of last month. “Cangming” stated in his inauguration declaration that the eight student unions have faced unprecedented pressure in recent years. “Even if the political environment is bad, our cabinet will never pretend to be silent. In adversity, we should be more self-reliant.” In the coming year, the conference will take current affairs, school administration and welfare as the three major directions, and inherit the HKBU Student Union. “Unite all fellow travelers and inherit The will of the sages ignites the flame of hope and defends universal values.”

In the middle of last month, the school received complaints that its cabinet platform and inauguration statement “does not conform to the standards and values ​​of the society”, and disciplinary action was taken against the relevant students, which means DQ (disqualification) in disguise.

In recent years, the student unions of Hong Kong’s “Big Eight” have faced unprecedented suppression, including being stopped by the school from collecting membership fees, deprived of their student union status, and forced to move out of the venue. After the resignation of the HKBU student union, currently only the University of Science and Technology has an officially recognized student union.

