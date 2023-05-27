Japan’s nuclear-contaminated water discharge plan draws opposition from South Korea’s largest opposition party to hold protests – Xinhua English.news.cn

Japan’s nuclear-contaminated water discharge plan draws opposition from South Korea’s largest opposition party

The Japanese government’s plan to discharge Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea has been questioned and opposed by the international community. South Korea’s largest opposition party, the Common Democratic Party, came to Gwanghwamun Square in the center of Seoul on the 26th to hold a signature event to oppose Japan’s sewage plan.



On the same day, in front of Gwanghwamun Square, a number of MPs from the Democratic Party of Korea held signs and shouted slogans, calling on the public to oppose Japan’s plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

Members of the Democratic Party of Korea:Oppose the random discharge of Fukushima nuclear contaminated water. Against, against, against. Resist the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea. Boycott, boycott, boycott.

In response to the discharge of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, South Korea’s political opponents have been criticizing the South Korean government for speaking for Japan. Lee Jae-myung, representative of the Democratic Party of Korea, called on the South Korean government to put the health of its people as its top priority and not to excuse Japan. Li Zaiming said that the recent nuclear-contaminated water investigation team sent by South Korea not only failed to verify whether the nuclear-contaminated water is safe, but may have serious consequences.

Lee Jae-myung, representative of the Democratic Party of Korea:If this investigation is used to approve the safety of nuclear-contaminated water or the discharge plan, then the result is an indirect admission that the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea is not dangerous. In this way, South Korea will lose the basis for banning the import of seafood from Japan and Fukushima.

On the same day, some South Korean citizens also participated in the signing activity. Some citizens said that Japan is irresponsible for the treatment of nuclear-contaminated water, especially for the marine ecological environment and future generations of human beings, which may cause serious harm.

Citizens participating in the signing activity:I am concerned that nuclear contaminated water (once discharged into the sea) will damage the marine environment and aquatic products for human consumption. It is precisely because of this concern that I am here today to sign my disapproval.