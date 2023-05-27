Xinxiang River Affairs Bureau, Henan Province: Collaborate in combat by building defenses

(correspondent) On the morning of May 24, the Henan Xinxiang Yellow River Bureau held the 2023 Xinxiang Yellow River Flood Control and Emergency Drill at the Fengqiu Dagong Control and Guidance Project in Xinxiang City, Henan Province. A total of 8 drill teams from Xinxiang Yellow River Bureau, Ministry of Human Resources and Armed Forces, Emergency Bureau, Water Conservancy Bureau and other departments participated in the drill with more than 200 people.

This drill is mainly divided into three parts: desktop deduction of emergency plan, practical operation of emergency rescue technology and demonstration of innovative projects. The drill simulated heavy rains in Xinxiang City for several days, and heavy rains occurred in the mountainous areas of the northwest. In the desktop deduction session, each participating unit conducted consultations and judgments in turn according to the weather forecast, and analyzed the possibility of a flood of 5,000 cubic meters per second at the Huayuankou Hydrological Station of the Yellow River. The Xinxiang City Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters issued the Yellow River flood control level IV emergency response, and all units reported emergency response measures and flood prevention arrangements. At the end of the deduction, the Yellow River Defense Office of Xinxiang City reported the evolution of the flood. Under the impact of the flood, the 21st to 23rd dams of the Dagong Control and Guidance Project were in danger. The drill then entered the emergency rescue operation.





Rescue team conducts water search and rescue





medical rescue for drowning

Nine projects were set up in the emergency rescue operation, including dam patrol inspection, manual piling, human-machine cooperation binding lead-throwing wire mesh willow stone pillows, loader installation of lead-throwing wire gabions, and water rescue. The emergency rescue operation started with the dam inspection project, and the rescue immediately started after the inspection found a dangerous situation. In this link, the machine roared at the drill site, the Yellow River chant was loud and powerful, and the participating teams of all units obeyed the command, cooperated closely, and coordinated operations, and completed piling, tying willow stone pillows, shaking lead wire mesh, and filling soil in a standard and efficient manner. Bags, man-machine cooperation with throwing operations and other drills have further improved the actual combat capabilities of the flood control and rescue teams and accumulated valuable practical experience.

At the end of the rescue drill, innovatively introduced the innovative technology invented by the Yuanyang River Bureau in the actual rescue practice-the snake-shaped geobag rescue technology through a combination of video explanation and on-site display of objects. This technology can solve the problems such as small amount of vehicle-mounted geotechnical packaging soil, poor stability after entering the water, and difficult sewing in the water damage restoration of the joint dam of the control and guidance project. It has been rescued in the 7th to 9th piles of the Yellow River Three Church Beach Protection Project in Yuanyang. played an important role in the process.

In the next step, all departments will take the “four precautions” measures first, take the initiative in flood control and disaster relief, enhance the awareness of urgency and bottom-line thinking, grasp the early and detailed work of flood preparation and flood control, and gather a strong joint force of flood control and flood fighting .

Source: China Water Resources website May 26, 2023