Jelena Djokovic and Sofija Milošević at the premiere of the play “The Lie” starring Jelisaveta Orašanin, Tamara Krcunović, Miodrag Radonjić and Miloš Biković

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagi

In Belgrade tonight is the premiere of the play “The Lie”, which will be in the repertoire throughout the month. The main roles went to Jelisaveta Orašanin Teodosić, Tamara Krcunović, Miloš Biković and his colleague from “South Wind” Miodrag Radonjić.

The comedy based on Florian Zeller’s text about how much and why we lie to ourselves and our loved ones, directed by Nikola Ljuca, premieres tonight at the Belgrade Drama Theater, and this month it will have as many as 14 performances.

The premier is attended by a large number of public figures – Dragan Bjelogrlić and his wife, Mima Karadžić, as well as Jelena Djoković and model Sofija Milošević. The two ladies posed for photojournalists together, and while Jelena chose a checkered dress, coat and silver sandals for the premiere, Sofija came in a slightly bolder combination.

Luka Jović’s partner wore black pants, a long black coat and glasses – like Neo from the movie “The Matrix”.

See:



See description JELENA ĐOKOVIĆ AT THE PREMIERE, EVERYONE LOOKED AT SOFIA: Nolet’s wife in a dress, the model looks like she came out of MATRIX! Hide description Source: Kurir/Damir DervišagiNo. picture: 5

1 / 5 Source: Kurir/Damir DervišagiNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: Kurir/Damir DervišagiNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Source: Kurir/Damir DervišagiNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Source: Kurir/Damir DervišagiNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

See who all came to the premiere: