Jerry Cala he returned to tv after the heart attack that hit him a few weeks ago in Naples, where he had gone for some filming of his new film. The actor and singer was a guest of Sunday In, the program of the ex-wife Mara Venier. “I’m still here”, the 71-year-old began. She later recounted what happened the night she fell ill: “When I got sick, I had a heavy weight in my stomachI was thinking of indigestion. I had eaten in my room in a hurry after a day’s work, then realized there was something more. Thanks to the timely intervention of 118, they did an electrocardiogram, the pain didn’t go away and so they hospitalized me. In the hospital I found the clinic with a ready staff, I didn’t even go to the emergency room. We immediately went to the operating room, they put stents on me. My next book is “A Life of Stents“.

What happened to Jerry Calà: the story of the heart attack on Domenica In

“It’s fate that causes events, now I hope it’s finished with me. It hasn’t been a good year, this thing happened here that I didn’t expect. I’ve always been attentive to my heart, I’ve always checked”he added Jerry Calà on Domenica In. And then again: “The fear remains with you, now I’m afraid to sleep alone, to stay at home alone. I hope I pass. When you asked me to come to Domenica In I thought about it, then I thought about it. And I thought I have to fight back. I wasn’t afraid to die, but I was very lucky. I’m more scared now”. To perfectly recover his physical form, Calà decided to take a job a break from work: all commitments scheduled in this period have been cancelled. “I’ll come back”however, the artist promised the public.

Mara Venier’s outburst during the interview with ex-husband Jerry Calà

During the interview with Jerry Cala Mara Venier let herself go to an unexpected outburst. When the news of the actor’s heart attack became public knowledge, the presenter shared it on social networks a photo with her ex-husband not hesitating to call him “amore”. Words that have wreaked havoc and prompted many users to share nasty and inappropriate comments. Several times Aunt Mara spoke of friendship relationship which she managed to keep with Calà after the end of their marriage. She and she came back to reiterate it vehemently on Domenica In …

The friendship between Mara Venier and Jerry Calà after the breakup

“I want to clarify. I and Jerry we were life partners for eight years, there was also a wedding abroad which was later cancelled. – he specified Mara Venier on Domenica In – We broke up but from the end of the relationship a friendship was born so deep and important, fundamental for our lives. This is proof that when you break up you can recover affection, love and understanding. Nicola (Carraro, Mara’s current husband, ed) is the first to love Jerry, we are a big family, we are all people who love each other, are fond of each other. Some things you write can also hurt.”

The story between Jerry Calà and Mara Venier

Jerry Cala e Mara Venier they have been married from 1984 to 1987: their marriage ended due to the man’s numerous infidelity. Despite everything, however, the two today are great friends. Even more: they are brother and sister, as reiterated on several occasions. Jerry remained on excellent terms as well with Elisabetta Ferracini, the daughter that Venier had from her first marriage with the actor Francesco Ferracini. At the time of the relationship between Jerry and Mara Elizabeth she was just a child. “I began to test paternity with Elisabetta and for her I remained her dad”said Calà, who he married for the second time Bettina, with whom he had his son Johnny.