Jerusalem, the grandfather of the bomber was the first Palestinian recognized by Israel as a victim of terrorism

Jerusalem, the grandfather of the bomber was the first Palestinian recognized by Israel as a victim of terrorism

JERUSALEM – The curse of violence that poisons generations. The 21-year-old Palestinian Friday night Khairi Alkam opened fire on passers-by and worshipers exiting a synagogue in Neve Yaakov, north of Jerusalem, killing seven people in one of the bloodiest attacks known to Israel in recent years. A quarter of a century ago, it was his grandfather who fell to the blows of a terrorist – the first Palestinian to be recognized by Israel as a victim of terrorism.

