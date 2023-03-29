Home World Elena Di Cioccio to Le Iene: “I’m HIV positive”
Elena Di Cioccio to Le Iene: “I’m HIV positive”

Elena Di Cioccio to Le Iene: “I’m HIV positive”

“Hello I’m Elena DiCioccioI am 48 years old and have been 21 since HIV positive”. Thus begins the monologue of Elena Di Cioccio a Hyenas. The actress, presenter and former correspondent of the program talks publicly for the first time, with a monologue and then with an interview during the March 28 episode, of the diagnosis she received over 20 years ago. A diagnosis no longer synonymous with death, but which remains a stigma for those who receive it.

And that’s also why he has…

