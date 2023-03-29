The sanction, which also involved a manager and provides for a fine of 4,000 euros, refers to the match against Pro Sesto last December 4: “For having consented and, in any case not prevented, that all the members of their team on the pitch, obeying the orders of their supporters, approach the fence of the away sector of the ‘Breda’ stadium in Sesto San Giovanni”. Here the reconstruction, what the law says and a precedent

A disqualification from the singular e unpublished reasons were imposed by the FIGC on Piacenza Football and more precisely to the captain Alexander Cesarini stopped for one shift and the responsible manager Francis Fiorani (15 days). The provision was taken by the Federation following communications from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office relating to the post-match of last year’s match December 4th between the red and white Emilians and Pro Sesto: the match was over 1-0 for the Sesto San Giovanni team.

What happened and what was decided The Piacenza players have been punished, we read in official statement of the FIGC, “for having agreed and, anyway not preventedthat all members of their team on the field, obeying the commands of their supportersapproached the fence facing the away sector of the “Breda” stadium in Sesto San Giovanni, in order to start a conversation with them lasting about 5 minutes during which the entire team submitted to repeated intimidation demonstrations“.

What the Sports Justice Code says: the 2017 provision It is a provision of 2017 of the Sports Justice Code (CGS) which governs situations similar to last December: “During matches or situations related to the performance of their activities, registered members are forbidden to have interlocutions with supporters or to submit to demonstrations and behaviors of the same which constitute forms of intimidation, cause offense, denigration, insult to the person or in any case violate human dignity”. And on the subject of sanctions adds: “In the event of violation of the prohibition, the sanctions set out in thearticle 9, paragraph 1, letter e) or disqualification for one or more days and, in the event of particularly violent or particularly serious conduct, disqualification of not less than four days. Not only that: unitely at penalties provided for by letters e) oh)in the professional field, the sanction referred to inarticle 9, paragraph 1, letter d) in the following sizes: See also Volleyball, Superlega, Lagumdzija and Ngapeth: Modena flies 20 thousand euros for violations in Serie A.

8 thousand euros for violations in Serie B.

4 thousand euros for violations in the context of LegaPro.

Grosseto, the previous one from 2021 The norm therefore exists, andsole precedent would go back to an episode of October 2, 2021 with the Grosseto hero. The sports judge on that occasion had established a fine for all players of the Tuscan club con two reasons: because the so-called “interlocution” between the fans and the players had exceeded the limit of simple incitement; and because the conduct of some fans in that confrontation was attributable to aggressive behavior comparable to a form of intimidationso much so as to put some players in awe.