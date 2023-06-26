Josko Guardiol goes to Manchester City Dinamo Zagreb gets millions | Sports

Dinamo Zagreb will receive more money for the transfer of Joško Guardiola.

Source: Profimedia

Dinamo Zagreb only from the transfer of Joško Guardiola will earn over 33 million euros! First, he collected 18,800,000 euros for the transfer directly from the Croatian club to the German Leipzig, now he is waiting for percentages from the transfer to Manchester City. The people of Zagreb are entitled to 20 percent of his departure to Pep Guardiola, the Germans are asking for over 100 million euros with various bonuses, and if that happens, another 14 million euros will arrive in the Croats’ coffers.

It sounds incredible, but that is the way Dinamo has been operating for many years. It is mandatory to include clauses from subsequent sales in player transfers. It seems that the move to City is almost a done deal and when the money lands in Leipzig’s account, part of it will go to Dinamo. So, just one player will earn more than 33 million euros, something that the two biggest Serbian clubs Crvena zvezda and Partizan can only dream about at the moment.

And that’s not all, Dinamo could make additional money from two more Croatian players. Not this much, but enough. if Marcelo Brzović ode from Inter to Saudi Arabia will collect 10 percent of that transfer, and it is mentioned that it is a sum of 23 million euros. In translation, 2.3 million go to Zagreb, while for the crossing Mateo Kovačić around 600,000 euros should have arrived from Chelsea to City. A total of around 36 million euros for three players.



See description

RED STAR AND PARTISAN CAN DREAM ABOUT THIS! Dinamo takes over 33 million euros from ONE player

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Profimedia/ Evrim Aydin / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COMBr. picture: 6 4 / 6 Source: Profimedia/ Evrim Aydin / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COMBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

