Jovana Jeremić’s ex-boyfriend died Fun

Jovana Jeremić remembered her ex-boyfriend, who unfortunately is no longer alive.

Source: YouTube/ Inspiration of the day – Inspiration of the night/screenshot

Jovana Jeremic is someone who is very happy to talk about her private life to the media, but when it comes to her emotional life, she points out that she will only publicly present her next husband.

Now she showed emotion again. Host Jovana Jeremić recalled her great love and her boyfriend whom she never forgot. With a lump in her throat, she spoke about the great love of her life and discovered that he was no longer among the living.

“I had a boyfriend whom I loved very much, he was much older than me. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us, he is not alive. He was my great love in the past, when I was in my twenties. He knew me in a minute, who has sixty seconds, sixty times to call. The problem with many desperate women is that they call everything love, and love is very clear. When someone wants you, there is no obstacle. Everything else is lies, deception and manipulation,” said Jovana.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/ Pink)