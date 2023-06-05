Juneyao Airlines launches flights from Beijing Daxing to Japan and South Korea and adds Shanghai-Singapore routes | TTG China

Juneyao Airlines recently announced that starting from July 1, 2023, it will start the first flight from Beijing Daxing to Japan and South Korea, and at the same time increase the number of flights from Shanghai to Singapore from the end of June; this indicates that Juneyao Airlines is continuously strengthening its international routes The network coverage ability also indicates that China‘s international air travel market is recovering.

The Juneyao Airlines flight from Beijing Daxing to Japan and South Korea, including three routes including Osaka, Nagoya, and Jeju Island, South Korea, plans to use Airbus A320 series passenger aircraft to implement one flight per day from July 1. At the same time, from June 21, JuneYao Airlines’ Shanghai Pudong-Singapore Changi route will increase to twice a day to provide passengers with more flexible travel needs.

Juneyao Airlines launched the Osaka and Nagoya routes in 2014 and 2015 respectively, and opened the Singapore route in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Juneyao Airlines insisted on operating routes including Osaka, Japan, Singapore, and Helsinki, Finland under the premise of doing a good job in foreign defense imports, becoming an important channel for overseas Chinese to return to China.

Since the change of the new flight season at the end of March, Juneyao Airlines has steadily promoted the continuous recovery of international flights; currently operates multiple daily flights departing from Shanghai and Nanjing to Osaka, and from Shanghai to Tokyo; from Shanghai to Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and other Thailand Destination flights increased to about 20 flights per week; the intercontinental route from Shanghai to Helsinki, Finland has 4 flights per week, and the Zhengzhou-Helsinki route has 1 flight per week.