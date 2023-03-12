10
- Juve, Figc, Covisoc: the absurd mysteries of those strange nos Tuttosport
- Here is the “Covisoc paper”: six pages in which Juve is never mentioned The Sports Gazette
- Gazzetta – The Covisoc card arrives in Turin, but the club is never named All Juve
- Eintracht appeal won! Rome, Belotti operated on the hand Sports Courier
- No from the Council of State to the suspension: the FIGC immediately delivers the “Covisoc card” to Juve The Sports Gazette
- See full coverage on Google News
See also North Korea launches intercontinental missile into Japanese waters. Tokyo riots: "Unacceptable"