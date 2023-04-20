Juve, the times of justice and the Champions League sprint

It is possible that the sanctions will move to the next championship if the proceedings go beyond the end of the season

Times and afflictions. Now these two words have taken command of the stage of the judicial-sports case born from the “Prisma” investigation concerning Juve. If the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport decides to refer the file to the Federal Court of Appeal, the roadmap will become much more complicated with the ghost of trespassing beyond the end of the championship ever closer to materializing. But in reality, even the other hypothesis, that of a complete cancellation of the 15 points, would not reduce this risk. At that point, any possibility of plea bargaining or in any case of lowering the tone of the confrontation would drown, and in any case the salary/illicit relationship process with the agents would be in the middle of the ford, which in any case will happen because no one hypothesizes that the complete path ( first, second and last degree), can close before 30 June, the end of the football season. The same potential referrals – Juventus, its managers and its former managers warned of the closure of investigations still have six days for the delivery of defense briefs – could at this point arrive later than expected.

Let’s try to recap. In the next few hours, the Guarantee College will pronounce itself. There is a maximum of 30 days to publish reasons. Still following the lead that leads to referral to the Court of Appeal, the latter could not meet before 15 days. We are right in the mined area of ​​the end of the championship. Not only. The new sentence of the Court, which naturally would have a different composition than the one that decided for minus 15, could be appealed, albeit only for “violation of law” in a further 30 days. All this means that it would be difficult to complete the process by the end of June in this case as well. See also Juve, Danilo: "We are not up to par and nervous". Cuadrado: "It's up to the veterans to give more"

And here comes the very delicate “affliction” factor. Nothing can be excluded, even if the new appeal process ends by deleting article 4, taking the path of article 31 on “management violations” which limits the possible sanction to “a fine with warning”. The issue would be decidedly incandescent, however, if we continued to talk about penalty points. The Code is clear on this: the sanction must be afflictive, and to be afflictive it must take something away from you. In the case of Juve, the Champions League. But it doesn’t end there. Read what article 8, paragraph g says: “Penalty of one or more points in the standings; if the penalty is ineffective in terms of affliction in the current football season, it is discounted, in whole or in part, in the following football season “. The question is tough: imagine that with a penalty of x points (not afflictive, everything moves to next season), Juve manages to overtake Milan (currently fourth), and with a penalty of y points (afflictive already this season ) ends up below…

Finally UEFA. For now, wait for the work (and verdicts) of our sports justice, then could you intervene? Maybe it’s too early to answer the question. Too many “Italian” episodes are missing. The Football Federation must communicate the teams for the European cups at the end of the championship. But there might be extra time. We had written about a hot spring, but now even the beginning of summer risks being no different.

