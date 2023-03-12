Friday evening and a surprise party on the outskirts of Milan, the one for Matteo Salvini’s 50th birthday organized by his partner Frances Verdini. present to partytogether with the partner Andrew Giambruno and to her daughter Ginevra, also the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who, after the CDM in Cutro and lunch, followed by a brief press conference, with her counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on a visit to Rome, took a plane to reach the Lombard capital and celebrate his minister. And during the evening an exceptional duet was also staged which set off quite a few controversy. Protagonists of a passionate interpretation of Marinella’s song by Fabrizio De André it was Prime Minister Meloni and Minister Salvini. “Regarding the government crisis”, was the comment of the journalist Nicholas Porro who released the video of the performance singer. Sarcastic, on the other hand, was the comment by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto: “Luckily we don’t have to survive by singing…” he commented, amused.

But the video also provoked reactions of a much different nature, between criticism and sarcasm. «Yesterday was a very painful day for all of us, we buried some coffins, even a little girl. I must say that I was very impressed by the images I saw both of the government press conference and of Salvini and Meloni’s karaoke, who did not want to meet their families or pay homage to the coffins, but found time to celebrate their 50th birthday by Minister Salvini,” he said Matthew Leporemayor of Bologna, the city where on the same day of the performance canora the funeral was celebrated for some of the victims of the shipwrecks of Cutro. «I still need a few days – added Lepore – to understand which are the most suitable words to comment on a scene of this type». On Twitter, also the parent company of the Democratic Party in the Chamber, Deborah Serracchianiwanted to comment on the karaoke on the notes of Faber’s song, quoting the verses of a poem by Eugene Montale Don’t ask us for the word you look at from every side: «Only today can we tell you what we are not, what we don’t want».

There are many controversies (also) on the choice of the song. In fact, De André wrote the song in 1964 inspired by a news story that took place eleven years earlier, namely the killing of a prostitute, who was later abandoned in a river. Years later it was reconstructed that that woman’s name was Maria Boccuzzi, emigrated from the Calabrian village of Radicena. Here she, after working as a worker, sought in vain glory in the world of entertainment, ending up on a troubled road and dying at the age of 33, found dead on 28 January 1953 in the Olona river, on the outskirts of the city. “The two Christians Meloni and Salvini do not go to Cutro to pray in front of the coffins, but to Cutro without wanting to see them – wrote the journalist on Twitter Wild Lucarelli -. And then in the evening a bit of karaoke for Salvini’s birthday, singing Marinella’s song, inspired by the story of a Calabrian emigrant found dead in a river». And then again: «They sing the ‘pietas’, with the poet of the Last. On the wrong day. In the wrong place», is the thought of the director of the Press, Massimo Giannini.

In a note, the national spokesman for Green Europe and deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, Angelo Bonelli, reiterated instead how the Meloni-Salvini couple “did not find the time, because they did not want to, to meet the families of the victims and missing from the shipwreck who are desperate, but have found time to celebrate and sing with lots of public videos. Meloni and Salvini from the CDM of Cutro defended the words of Piantedosi who blamed those who drowned or survived. Then from Cutro they moved on to Salvini’s party complete with karaoke and singing performances by the premier », reads the press release. “Once again – he concludes – I am ashamed for them because they show that they do not know what it means to behave soberly when the country is in such deep mourning”. Of the same tenor also the comment of Michele Gubitosa, vice president of the 5-star movement who, in a note, made it known how «the karaoke images of Prime Minister Meloni and Minister Salvini are chilling and unspeakable. First they set up an embarrassing CDM, which revealed all the inadequacies of the premier, then they hide and run away from the families of the victims of the shipwreck. Finally, as if that weren’t enough, as soon as they return to Rome they celebrate as if nothing had happened. It is yet another insult, a disgrace to those who are still mourning their loved ones ».

The vice president of the European Parliament and MEP of the Democratic Party also intervened on the affair that took place on the outskirts of Milan, Picierno Pine, according to which “from today we know that for the leaders of our government there are deaths of series A and deaths of series B”, reads a comment on Facebook. «The images of Salvini and Meloni enjoying karaoke while an entire country mourns the dead of Cutro tell us much more than it seems. If on the one hand pietas is not mandatory for governing, it is instead desirable, out of respect for the institutions, to carry out one’s mandate with opportunity and avoid missing institutional commitments to celebrate a birthday as Giorgia Meloni did », she concludes.

