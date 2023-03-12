8
«We are not Gucci or Hermès!» Nevertheless, the Vaudoise boss wants to open two new agencies every year
The head of Vaudoise Insurance, Jean-Daniel Laffely, on his plans in German-speaking Switzerland, rising premiums and the limits of the internet.
With over 500,000 customers, Vaudoise is the smallest of the big and the biggest of the small in the realm of Swiss insurance. “It’s not a bad position,” says Jean-Daniel Laffely, who took over the top job at Waadtländer Versicherung in May 2020. But Laffely doesn’t hide it: he wants to grow. And he also knows where: especially in German-speaking Switzerland. “We want to push the business more,” as he puts it.
