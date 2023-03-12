Home Business Vaudoise boss Laffely wants to grow strongly in German-speaking Switzerland
Vaudoise boss Laffely wants to grow strongly in German-speaking Switzerland

Vaudoise boss Laffely wants to grow strongly in German-speaking Switzerland

«We are not Gucci or Hermès!» Nevertheless, the Vaudoise boss wants to open two new agencies every year

The head of Vaudoise Insurance, Jean-Daniel Laffely, on his plans in German-speaking Switzerland, rising premiums and the limits of the internet.

Vaudoise boss Jean-Daniel Laffely wants to grow strongly with his insurance group in German-speaking Switzerland.

With over 500,000 customers, Vaudoise is the smallest of the big and the biggest of the small in the realm of Swiss insurance. “It’s not a bad position,” says Jean-Daniel Laffely, who took over the top job at Waadtländer Versicherung in May 2020. But Laffely doesn’t hide it: he wants to grow. And he also knows where: especially in German-speaking Switzerland. “We want to push the business more,” as he puts it.

