Karlos Alkaraz withdrew from the exhibition in Hallingham Sport

Karlos Alkaraz withdrew from the exhibition in Hallingham Sport

An unexpected move by Carlos Alcaraz before Wimbledon.

Source: Profimedia

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won Queens by defeating Alex de Minor in the final and quickly returned to the top spot in the ATP rankings ahead of Wimbledon, but he disappointed his fans immediately afterwards. Although Alcaraz seemed completely “fit” after the cramps that cost him in the match with Djokovic, The Spaniard is very cautious before the Grand Slam tournament and that’s why he decided to withdraw from the tournament he promised to play.

Alcaraz decided at the last minute to withdraw from the match with Holger Rune at the exhibition in Hallingham (just the day before), so Dominik Thiem will play in his place, unless there is a last minute change. For now, there is no precise information why Carlitos dropped out, but it is suspected that the leg injury may have even been renewed in Queens.

As a reminder, Wimbledon starts on July 3, and Alcaraz will be the first seed in the tournament ahead of Novak Djokovic.

