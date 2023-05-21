Home » Karlos Tevez does not know English because of his alcoholic uncle Sport
The British Empire was left with very few of its possessions outside the Islands, one of them being the Malvinas Islands. Carlos Tevez didn’t want to learn English because of them!

Carlos Tevez he didn’t learn much English in his seven years in the Premier League, but not because he doesn’t like languages, but because he didn’t want to learn this language! After his beginnings in Boka and Korinthians, he came in 2006 to Vest Hemand then the following year he moved to Manchester United. After the titles with Sir Alex Ferguson and after forming a great duo with Wayne Rooney he moved into the ranks Manchester City, where he spent the next four seasons.

However, Carlos Tevez didn’t want to learn English all that time! He had a good reason for this, and that was because he blamed England for his uncle being an alcoholic!

“I had a cultural problem with the English, I didn’t want to learn English, I wanted them to learn Spanish. My uncle played for River Plate and he was the only River fan in the family. He played for the reserve team and when he was supposed to make his debut for the first team was mobilized and called up to fight in the Falklands War. After that he suffered and became an alcoholic. It really affected me and marked me because we were very close“, Tevez said.

The Falkland War took place on the Malvina Islands, which are located right next to the coast of Argentina and are owned by Britain. It started on April 2 and ended on June 1, 1982, with the victory of the British and the fall of power in the South American country, precisely because of the Falklands War Diego Armando Maradona had an additional motivation to show the English “the hand of God”. The whole of Argentina suffered because of the defeat in the war, and it still hurts Tevez.

The seven years at Engelska were fine. I was there to work, but I didn’t come to get used to English culture. Everything has reasons. Few people knew this story, but now I have told it. If someone wants to talk to me, let them learn Spanish, because I don’t want to learn English.”said Tevez at the end of the interview.

