Re-elected a week ago president of Kazakhstan with 81 percent of the votes, at the end of a year that began with mass protests that caused more than two hundred deaths in your country, Kassym-Jomart Tokaev has chosen Russia as the first interlocutor with whom to celebrate the victory at the polls: this morning he discussed with Vladimir Putin of bilateral issues and certainly also of the war in Ukraine.
