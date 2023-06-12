Kazakhstan forest fire kills 14 people, national mourning will be held – Teller Report Teller Report

Kazakhstan forest fire kills 14, national mourning to be held

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-12 08:03

China News Agency, Astana, June 11th. As of the 11th local time, the death toll from forest fires in Abai Prefecture, Kazakhstan has risen to 14. Kazakh President Tokayev announced the 12th as a national day of mourning to commemorate the victims of forest fires.

According to a report by the Kazakh News Agency on the 11th, Tokayev held an on-site meeting in Abai Prefecture on the same day, instructing government agencies to take all measures to put out the fire, prevent the fire from expanding, and at the same time protect the safety of people and property. According to reports, Tokayev postponed his planned visit to Vietnam after the fire broke out.

According to reports, a forest fire broke out in Abai Prefecture in eastern Kazakhstan on the 8th, and the fire spread rapidly. So far, the burned area has exceeded 60,000 hectares. About 1,500 people and more than 300 pieces of equipment participated in the fire fighting task. At the same time, the local government has set up nine emergency evacuation points in neighboring villages and towns. According to statistics, more than 300 people have been resettled to safe places so far.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan announced on the 10th that due to factors such as high flame temperature, large fire area and strong wind, the fire fighting work is facing great challenges. The fire has been initially brought under control.