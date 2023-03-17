It is surrounded by greenery and little known, and perhaps the Kennedys had chosen it for this reason, given their profile that loved to combine chic style and understatement. In any case, JFK as a child spent his summer holidays in that villa and today the property in Beaumont, on the French Riviera near Cannes, is for sale: the fixed price is 31.5 million euros, which includes the beautiful mansion and the huge park that surrounds it.

The prestigious 1,160 square meter location, built in the 1920s by the famous French architect Jacques Couelle – recalls Le Parisien today – consists of 15 rooms, including 9 suites with refined interiors and very high ceilings, a tower, a 20 meters, a tennis court and an olive grove. The park covers 18 hectares of a hill completely covered with greenery. The decor is classic with period fireplaces and an imposing red marble staircase and wrought iron handrail. The villa has, on the ground floor, a “master suite” and three bedrooms with dressing room and kitchen for breakfast. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms and another kitchen designed to accommodate guests.

It’s not the first Kennedy property to go on the market for a staggering sum. On the American island of Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts, Jackie Kennedy’s home-shelter was put up for sale in 2019 for the modest sum of 65 million dollars (61.3 million euros). Two years later, it was the turn of his house in Washington, sold for 10 million dollars (9.5 million euros). Here Jackie spent a year of her life after the murder of her husband on November 22, 1963. Not far from this building, still in the chic district of Georgetown, is the 430 square meter house where John Fitzgerald Kennedy had moved in 1946, then just elected to the House of Representatives, it was sold for 4.2 million dollars (3.9 million euros) in 2020. Decades later, the Kennedy dynasty continues to exert an irresistible charm and demand for their villa in French Riviera is the confirmation.