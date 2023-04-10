Home World Kentucky, bank shooting in Louisville: 5 dead – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) Massive deployment of law enforcement and emergency responders a Louisville, in Kentucky (Us), where a man broke into a bank with a firearm and killed five people. Police said the attacker was later killed, while six injured were taken to hospital. The shooting occurred in a building on East Main Street home to the Old National Bank, not far from Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park. NO RE-SALE, RE-USE OR ARCHIVE

April 10, 2023 – Updated April 10, 2023, 5:11 pm

