Keroxen will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary with Panda Bear & Sonic Boom

The Keroxen Canarian festival will kick off its fifteenth anniversary edition on October 21 and which will continue every weekend until November 24 in it El Tanque Cultural Space, in Tenerife. The festival has announced all the proposals that will be part of its lineup, which rise to a total of sixty artists.

Sixty artists who will star in more than thirty concerts in addition to four international residencies and eight days of workshops and talks, among other events. All of this will make up the organization chart of the long-awaited edition. Artists like Grove (United Kingdom), Sao Paulo Underground (Brazil, USA), Compound (Indonesia), Give me Area (Spain), µ-Ziq (Germany), MC Oh God and Catu Diosis (Uganda), Dyatlov (Canary Islands), Goat (Japan) or Panda Bear & Sonic Boom (United States, United Kingdom), among others, will delight viewers at El Tanque.

