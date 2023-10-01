Home » Keroxen will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary with Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
World

Keroxen will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary with Panda Bear & Sonic Boom

by admin
Keroxen will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary with Panda Bear & Sonic Boom

The Keroxen Canarian festival will kick off its fifteenth anniversary edition on October 21 and which will continue every weekend until November 24 in it El Tanque Cultural Space, in Tenerife. The festival has announced all the proposals that will be part of its lineup, which rise to a total of sixty artists.

Sixty artists who will star in more than thirty concerts in addition to four international residencies and eight days of workshops and talks, among other events. All of this will make up the organization chart of the long-awaited edition. Artists like Grove (United Kingdom), Sao Paulo Underground (Brazil, USA), Compound (Indonesia), Give me Area (Spain), µ-Ziq (Germany), MC Oh God and Catu Diosis (Uganda), Dyatlov (Canary Islands), Goat (Japan) or Panda Bear & Sonic Boom (United States, United Kingdom), among others, will delight viewers at El Tanque.

See also  Are there aliens | Info

You may also like

Sea Water Intrusion Threatens Water Supply in the...

WHAT A SUMMER, GUYS! Mine, yours, theirs

Woman Caught Stealing iPhone 14 Plus by Chewing...

Inside the culture of fear that runs Jewish...

Link Found Between T Cell Exhaustion and Sympathetic...

more services and security in 14 cities

Deadly Attack Kills Dozens at Religious Gathering in...

Slovakia at the vote, the crossroads between the...

Progress in Russia and Ukraine: Russia Allows Visa-Free...

Romania says its airspace may have been violated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy