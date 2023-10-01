Home » Portovesme, lithium project at risk for the Via. Glencore threatens to retreat
Portovesme, lithium project at risk for the Via. Glencore threatens to retreat

Bureaucracy puts Glencore’s lithium recycling project in Portovesme at risk. That is, the pilot project preparatory to the creation of the hub for the processing of critical materials for the production of batteries.

The slowdown on the conversion program

To put a stop to the program that the company controlled by Glencore wants to carry out in Sulcis, through a conversion of the plants in which zinc, lead, sulfuric acid, gold and silver are produced (albeit at a reduced capacity due to high energy costs). and copper, is the Region’s decision to subject the «demonstration project for the recovery of lithium and mix of metals that make up the new batteries for electric vehicles» to a complete environmental impact assessment (the so-called Via). That is, the pilot plant preparatory to carrying out a broader initiative with investments of around 500 million euros, included in the energy transition.

A discouraging decision

What worries the company and the trade unions is the timing. Because those relating to the Environmental Impact Assessment are not particularly short. It is no coincidence that the company, which expressed its disappointment in a note, speaks of a “disheartening” decision. «Portovesme has acted and continues to act in compliance with all regulatory requirements relating to the demonstration project and is willing to provide further details and insights – he writes -. The reconversion project of the production site was defined in compliance with all health, safety and environmental standards required by law.”

The great contradiction

Not only that, the company that is carrying out the project for the production of Bismuth in the San Gavino plant highlights what is defined as the great contradiction. «The regional government’s decision stands in open contradiction with the Italian strategy of ensuring a safe and sustainable supply of critical raw materials, in particular through circular economy models, as recently reiterated by the government at the International Energy Agency summit in Paris – the document continues -. Italy, through the Portovesme project, has the possibility of building an important battery metal refining structure in a shorter time than a greenfield project.”

The risk of retreat

On the horizon is the risk that corresponds to the fear of the unions and workers, of a retreat of the group from Sulcis and from the factories where employment is guaranteed to around 1200 people. «The plant could become a significant source of critical materials for national production, including lithium carbonate, fundamental for the development of a European battery market – the note continues -. Glencore reserves the right to evaluate alternative strategies for a European battery materials processing hub, since the further extension of the authorization process would lead to a delay in the timing which could compromise the economic sustainability of the project.

