who has to do them, when, how long the protection lasts. All the answers – breaking latest news

To whom are the new vaccines recommended, when after an infection can they be given, how long does protection last. All the answers

When does the anti-Covid vaccination campaign start?

Officially started with the arrival in Italy of the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine updated to the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant and with the publication in the Official Journal by the Ministry of Health of the circular with the relevant indications. Practicallythe Regions are receiving the doses in recent days and independently establish where citizens can show up to receive them.

Who needs to be vaccinated against Covid?

The vaccines will be administered free of charge and not compulsorily, but there are a series of recommendations and priorities: people over 60, frail people aged between 6 months and 59 years, guests of RSA facilities, women in any trimester of pregnancy or in the postpartum (including those breastfeeding), health and social care workers. The Ministry also specifies that anyone will be able to request to be vaccinated, subject to the availability of doses, which will arrive in instalments.

What type of vaccine is administered?



Pfizer’s formulation designed against the Omicron XBB.1.5 (aka Kraken) variant, which was the dominant virus earlier this year. Although XBB.1.5 has almost disappeared from global circulation, almost all of the active variants in the world are its close relatives.

Is the updated vaccine effective against new variants?



The new updated vaccines (more are on the way) appear to be effective against all subvariants in preventing the most serious consequences of the infection. In Italy the most widespread variant is EG.5.1 (called Eris) and the data available to date show that the newly formulated vaccines also have a good response against EG.5.1.

Do vaccines protect against infection?



Vaccines are not always able to avoid a symptomatic infection, but they reduce the viral load (and the possibility of infecting others). Above all, they continue to protect those most at risk from serious illness.

When can you get vaccinated after a previous infection or immunization?



The vaccine should be given 6 months after the last dose received or the last infection, regardless of the number of doses previously received or positive diagnosis. The minimum time interval to receive the vaccine remains 3 months. The booster is valid for 12 months and can also be used as a primary cycle for people who decide to get vaccinated against Covid for the first time.

What happens if I get the vaccine and immediately afterwards realize that I am positive for Covid?



There would be no danger in receiving the vaccine if you are positive, which is why testing positive for Covid at the time of the new immunization does not represent a contraindication to vaccination.

Can we get vaccinated against Covid and flu?

Everyone can receive the flu vaccine at the same time as the Covid vaccine (and other vaccines), in different body sites and with different syringes. In particular, it has been confirmed, even in the most recent scientific studies, that the co-administration of the influenza vaccine and the anti-Covid vaccine has not led to a lower immune response or an increase in the rate of adverse events compared to the administration of a single preparation for time.

