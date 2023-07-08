Kicked flowers left for Noah | Info

One young man was filmed kicking everything people laid down, and then he tore up LGBT flags.

Several dozen citizens, who brought and laid flowers, candles and LGBT flags, gathered two days ago in the center of Belgrade for the tragically deceased Noa Milivojev. Shortly after the meeting, a young man was filmed kicking everything people laid down, and then he tore up LGBT flags.

“Half an hour after the rally ended, a character came, threw flowers and flags. This is so creepy and sick, I have no words! He was joined by other bastards who then kicked the candles and flowers,” he writes, among other things, along with the video. which was published on the Twitter social network.

Half an hour after the rally ended, a figure came, dropped flowers and flags. This is so creepy and sick, I'm speechless! He was joined by other bastards who then kicked candles and flowers. Does anyone recognize the guy from the video?

Let us recall that her mother Boba Milivojev revealed the details of the emotional relationship between her murdered daughter and the man who admitted to brutally killing her. Then, her friend DJ, who claims to know the killer, spoke about the emotional relationship between Noa and OD. The monstrous details of the murder were revealed (we warn you they are DISTURBING), and the family states that the possible motive for the murder was jealousy.

