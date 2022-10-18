Home World Kiev, 218 prisoners exchanged with Moscow: there are also 108 female soldiers
Kiev, 218 prisoners exchanged with Moscow: there are also 108 female soldiers

Kiev, 218 prisoners exchanged with Moscow: there are also 108 female soldiers

KIEV – In the night between Sunday and Monday there was a great exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, and this time the negotiators in Kiev managed to getting 108 women back – say government and armed forces sources. Most of the liberated women belong to the Navy, but there are also female soldiers from the National Guard and border guards – and also two women from the Azov regiment.

