Home » Kiev, new Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih
World

Kiev, new Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

by admin
Kiev, new Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

Europa

Ukraine is already, in fact, playing the role of NATO’s eastern flank, protecting Europe from Russia: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with Voice of America.

Russian bombs on Ukraine: 3 dead

  • Pro-Russian, 9 drones intercepted in Crimea during the night

    Russian air defense in the annexed Crimea last night intercepted nine Ukrainian drones: according to the Russian administrator of the peninsula, Sergei Aksenov, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. In particular, Aksenov explained on Telegram, six drones were shot down and three more were landed with the help of electronic equipment. “A drone exploded in Krasnogvardeisky district, in the village of Dokuchaevo,” he added without giving details.

  • «Tokyo is negotiating with the US to supply artillery shells»

    Japan is in talks to supply artillery shells to the United States in order to boost ammunition stocks for the Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia: the Wall Street Journal reported it, citing sources familiar with the dossier. Notably, Tokyo is considering supplying 155mm shells under a 2016 deal that provides for ammunition sharing under its long-standing defense alliance with the United States.

    China holds back on the occupied territories: “We want Ukrainian integrity”

  • Kiev, new Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, 1 wounded

    Russia has returned to strike Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of Volodymyr Zelensky, after the bombing two days ago cost the lives of more than 10 civilians. This was reported by UNIAN, who quoted the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to whom a 38-year-old man was injured and was hospitalized in non-serious conditions. Two industrial plants were hit in the bombing, while the Ukrainian Eastern Defense Forces shot down 5 Shahed-131/136 drones in the skies of the region.

You may also like

INFRASTRUCTURE Call for tenders published for works on...

which are the best in Sicily according to...

A funeral, an intimidation, a warning — BERLUSCONI...

Udinese market – Zeegelaar’s future decided / Here’s...

Zero roaming turns 6, here’s where we started...

Packages and new sms fraud in Serbia |...

In Pakistan and India, 150,000 people were evacuated...

ANAMA “The setback to the development of the...

Juventus, the turning point also comes from the...

Erdogan speaks about Turkey’s position between East and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy