Ukraine is already, in fact, playing the role of NATO’s eastern flank, protecting Europe from Russia: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with Voice of America.
Pro-Russian, 9 drones intercepted in Crimea during the night
Russian air defense in the annexed Crimea last night intercepted nine Ukrainian drones: according to the Russian administrator of the peninsula, Sergei Aksenov, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. In particular, Aksenov explained on Telegram, six drones were shot down and three more were landed with the help of electronic equipment. “A drone exploded in Krasnogvardeisky district, in the village of Dokuchaevo,” he added without giving details.
«Tokyo is negotiating with the US to supply artillery shells»
Japan is in talks to supply artillery shells to the United States in order to boost ammunition stocks for the Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia: the Wall Street Journal reported it, citing sources familiar with the dossier. Notably, Tokyo is considering supplying 155mm shells under a 2016 deal that provides for ammunition sharing under its long-standing defense alliance with the United States.
Kiev, new Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, 1 wounded
Russia has returned to strike Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of Volodymyr Zelensky, after the bombing two days ago cost the lives of more than 10 civilians. This was reported by UNIAN, who quoted the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to whom a 38-year-old man was injured and was hospitalized in non-serious conditions. Two industrial plants were hit in the bombing, while the Ukrainian Eastern Defense Forces shot down 5 Shahed-131/136 drones in the skies of the region.