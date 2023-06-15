8:13

Kiev, new Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, 1 wounded





Russia has returned to strike Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of Volodymyr Zelensky, after the bombing two days ago cost the lives of more than 10 civilians. This was reported by UNIAN, who quoted the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to whom a 38-year-old man was injured and was hospitalized in non-serious conditions. Two industrial plants were hit in the bombing, while the Ukrainian Eastern Defense Forces shot down 5 Shahed-131/136 drones in the skies of the region.