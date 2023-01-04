A phalanx of machine guns from every era and every calibre: the venerable ones Maxim Bolsheviksthe pairs Zsu of the Red Armyself-propelled German gepards re-emerged from Cold War warehouses. Against the rain of drones and missiles fired by Russia, Ukrainian soldiers are massively resorting to the mother of all anti-aircraft weapons: automatic weapons pointed upwards.
See also Latest News: The Russian Defense Minister ordered the Russian troops in the Kherson region to be transferred from the west bank of the Dnieper to the east bank.