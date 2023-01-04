Home World Kiev’s “secret” weapon against drones: old machine guns
World

Kiev’s “secret” weapon against drones: old machine guns

by admin
Kiev’s “secret” weapon against drones: old machine guns

A phalanx of machine guns from every era and every calibre: the venerable ones Maxim Bolsheviksthe pairs Zsu of the Red Armyself-propelled German gepards re-emerged from Cold War warehouses. Against the rain of drones and missiles fired by Russia, Ukrainian soldiers are massively resorting to the mother of all anti-aircraft weapons: automatic weapons pointed upwards.

See also  Latest News: The Russian Defense Minister ordered the Russian troops in the Kherson region to be transferred from the west bank of the Dnieper to the east bank.

You may also like

France, inflation slows down in December with energy...

Remittances of 20 million: Greece asks Panama about...

Walter Cunningham, one of the astronauts of the...

Iran, a commander of the Guardians of the...

People from Hong Kong, Macau and Korea must...

In Germany, inflation falls to 8.6% ECB warned

The female owner of a funeral home in...

Russia, for Putin the life of a soldier...

Japan’s bird flu outbreak hits record – China.org.cn

Gb, Sunak: compulsory mathematics up to 18 years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy