Kilian Murphy about his role in the movie Barbie | Fun

The famous actor Cillian Murphy commented on the stories about the rivalry between the films “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie”, and admitted that he would agree to the role of Ken.

A celebrated Irish actor Kilijan Marfi he achieved great success on the Hollywood stage and became one of the most engaged faces in new productions.

After the brilliantly played role in the series “Peaky blinders”, we see Murphy in the current and hit production “Oppenheimer”, due to which he underwent a real transformation. He is currently in the center of interest, thanks to his role as a physicist Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s new film.

As the film was released on the same day as “Barbie”, a real small war started on social networks about which film will fare better. The media asked Murphy if he ever thought about the role of Ken, bearing in mind that the production of the famous doll broke all possible records.

He surprised everyone with his answer:

“Am I ready to play Ken in Barbie 2? Of course I am. Let’s read the script, let’s talk about it,” the actor said, adding:

“I can’t wait to see that movie. I think the fact that there are such great movies coming out this summer is good for theaters.”

On social networks, his statement received a great response. Fans don’t stop commenting on Killian, and some say he would be a better Ken than Ryan Gosling.

