Kim Jong Un’s Armored Train Crosses Into Russia for Summit with Putin amid Arms Deal Speculations

Kim Jong Un’s armored train has entered Russia, setting the stage for a highly anticipated summit between the North Korean leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin. State media reported on Tuesday that Kim’s train crossed into Russia’s Far East region, with South Korea’s Defense Ministry stating that he had entered the country early that morning. Kim briefly disembarked at the Russian Khasan border station to meet with local officials before continuing his journey. While the details of the summit are still unknown, experts suggest that it could lead to an arms deal, with Russia in need of new supplies after the war in Ukraine and North Korea facing sanctions and lacking various resources. The United States has expressed concerns over potential arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea, warning that there may be consequences. The visit marks Kim’s first trip abroad since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and his 10th trip overall since assuming power in 2011. The summit will take place in Vladivostok, located near the North Korean border, and is expected to include talks on bilateral relations.

