Home » Kim Jong Un’s Armored Train Crosses Into Russia for Summit with Putin amid Arms Deal Speculations
World

Kim Jong Un’s Armored Train Crosses Into Russia for Summit with Putin amid Arms Deal Speculations

by admin
Kim Jong Un’s Armored Train Crosses Into Russia for Summit with Putin amid Arms Deal Speculations

Kim Jong Un’s armored train has entered Russia, setting the stage for a highly anticipated summit between the North Korean leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin. State media reported on Tuesday that Kim’s train crossed into Russia’s Far East region, with South Korea’s Defense Ministry stating that he had entered the country early that morning. Kim briefly disembarked at the Russian Khasan border station to meet with local officials before continuing his journey. While the details of the summit are still unknown, experts suggest that it could lead to an arms deal, with Russia in need of new supplies after the war in Ukraine and North Korea facing sanctions and lacking various resources. The United States has expressed concerns over potential arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea, warning that there may be consequences. The visit marks Kim’s first trip abroad since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and his 10th trip overall since assuming power in 2011. The summit will take place in Vladivostok, located near the North Korean border, and is expected to include talks on bilateral relations.

See also  Ukraine latest news. Lavrov: lifting sanctions is part of peace negotiations

You may also like

Vince Clarke sorprende con “The Lamentations Of Jeremiah”

Speleologist extracted after 9 days at a depth...

President Luis Abinader Puts Focus on Haiti Conflict...

Bernie Sanders is ‘a self-hating Jew’ – breaking...

Five investigated for Kata’s disappearance – News

Top Drug Supplier, Jose Edgardo Bruno Ventura, Captured...

Basketball, NBA star Kevin Porter arrested: “He tried...

here is the program for the week

Kim Jong Un Departs for Russia on Heavily...

Libya, storm Daniel causes over 2000 deaths and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy