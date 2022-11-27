Home World Kim Jong-un’s threat: “North Korea will have the largest nuclear force in the world”. And he returns to show his daughter
World

Kim Jong-un’s threat: “North Korea will have the largest nuclear force in the world”. And he returns to show his daughter

by admin
Kim Jong-un’s threat: “North Korea will have the largest nuclear force in the world”. And he returns to show his daughter

BEIJING – Kim Jong-un promises to equip the North Korea of the most powerful nuclear force in the world. And, for the second time in a week, she’s seen in public with her daughter.

This morning the Marshal promoted about a hundred officers involved in the recent launch of the new ballistic missile, that of last November 18 when Pyongyang shot him Hwasong-17the country’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), “the monster”.

See also  Israeli President Herzog arrives in the United Arab Emirates, the nuclear deal with Iran is on the table

You may also like

Missouri: 19-year-old wants to watch father’s execution, but...

Le Figaro: Taiwan holds local elections in China’s...

Fosun Pharma: Fubitai Bivalent Vaccine Arrives in Hong...

China, anger against Xi Jinping takes to the...

China, violent protests in Xinjiang against the Zero...

NYT: Two thirds of NATO countries have run...

High inflation Germans “consumption downgrade” is becoming the...

Peru urges citizens to complete COVID-19 vaccinations A...

8 dead in landslide on Italy’s Ischia island...

Musk plans to launch a new version of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy