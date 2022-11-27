BEIJING – Kim Jong-un promises to equip the North Korea of the most powerful nuclear force in the world. And, for the second time in a week, she’s seen in public with her daughter.

This morning the Marshal promoted about a hundred officers involved in the recent launch of the new ballistic missile, that of last November 18 when Pyongyang shot him Hwasong-17the country’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), “the monster”.