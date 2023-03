BERLIN – The lady with the charming blue hat beams flowers to the shy king of England. Carlo seems a little irritated, then smiles: “You too have a passion for gardening”. Then he passes by, slides along the barriers and shakes hands with the Berliners. Many are frantically waving their British and German flags, everyone has been lining up since dawn to get a close-up view of the solemn ceremony in front of the Brandenburg Gate.